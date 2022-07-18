Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.47 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 68.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but are $1.33 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement. T
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.51 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 47.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, but is $1.35 per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average has declined for five straight weeks, and is likely to fall this week, said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, in the statement.
"Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99 (per gallon) by mid-August," De Haan said.