Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 22.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.68 [er gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but 52.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 22.7 cents per gallon from a month ago but 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
"As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single-day decline in the national average," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. It's entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump."