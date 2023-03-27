Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 14.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 14 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but 67.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon today, the statement said. The national average is up 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago but 83 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long lasting," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"Motorists in some areas may be on the receiving end of good news, while others may not as we hit the second half of refinery maintenance season."