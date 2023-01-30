Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 29.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 2.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 33.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and up 14.1 cents per gallon from a year ago.
The national average price has risen for the fifth straight week as retailers pass along the rise in wholesale gasoline prices because of refinery use that still hasn't fully recovered from December's cold weather, and refinery maintenance season that's just around the corner, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023, De Haan said.
"With the can kicked to this year, we may have similar challenges producing enough refined products to meet demand, especially with the European Union cutting off refined products from Russia starting February 5," he said.