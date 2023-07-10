Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 9.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 56.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.60.5 per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.50 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 8.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.16.7 per gallon from than a year ago.
"After declining going into July 4, average gasoline prices have struggled to find much momentum in either direction as the price of crude oil has continued to bounce around, digesting offsetting news on both sides of the scale," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
De Haan said he didn't see much chance of a major break out of the tight range prices have been in since April, but there is rising risk for potential disruptions during hurricane season.
"Heading into the prime of summer gasoline demand, any disruptions, whether storms or unexpected outages and what might be a small challenge outside of the summer driving season, could be a larger problem, so there is some risk to gas prices going into the second half of summer," he said.