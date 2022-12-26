Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 17.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.92 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 76.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 0.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 50.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and 20.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"While the national average declined for the seventh straight week, with oil prices rallying, it remains to be seen if we will manage another week of gasoline price declines," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"We're still waiting for the national average to fall below $3 per gallon, something that is suddenly a bit less likely given the extreme cold weather, interrupting refining operations in the south, curbing gasoline production and potentially driving prices up slightly," De Haan said.