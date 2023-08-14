Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.66 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 17.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but 14.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 29.1 cents per gallon from a month ago but 9.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average continues to hold near the highest level since last October, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"It could climb slightly higher as we get closer to Labor Day, as oil prices remain under pressure from recent OPEC+ production cuts," De Haan said.
While July consumer-price-index data showed energy prices well below their year-ago level, he said, August data isn't going to look nearly as friendly.
In addition, De Haan said, the largest refinery in the Midwest moved up its seasonal maintenance to several weeks earlier than expected, causing a somewhat unexpected jump at the pump in the Great Lakes.