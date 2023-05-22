Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 14.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.45 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 9.cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.11.0 per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 14.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.06 per gallon lower than a year ago.
"I think we'll see prices rise slightly as we get closer to Memorial Day, especially if there are positive developments in the debt ceiling discussions in D.C., while pessimism could drive prices slightly lower," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"I continue to be optimistic that the national average will remain under $4 per gallon for most of, if not the entire summer, with Americans spending a combined $1.6 billion less on gasoline over Memorial Day weekend this year compared to last."