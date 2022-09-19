Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 17.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.62 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 34.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but 41.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 25.7 cents per gallon from a month ago but 45.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, the national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018’s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
“With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped."