Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 18.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 82.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but 15 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and 20 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week is at its lowest in a year and a half, saving Americans some $750 million every day," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"While the decline should take the national average under $3 per gallon in the next week or so, it is soon likely to fade as oil prices have held in the $70 per barrel range.... Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward."