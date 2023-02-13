Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 8.8 cents per gallon during the last week, averaging $3.10 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 31 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 20.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 10.9 cents per gallon from a month ago but 10.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago
"For a second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
Gasoline prices in some areas have gone up in the last weeks as the transition to summer gasoline is just around the corner, De Haan said. In addition, he said, GasBuddy data shows that gasoline demand has risen for the third straight week, a trend that will likely continue, and refinery maintenance season will soon be in full force, likely putting upward pressure on prices.
"On average, gasoline prices rise between 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day, so motorists seeing prices fall should enjoy the declines while they last," De Haan said.