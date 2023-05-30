Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 22.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but 91.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 3.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.05 per gallon lower than a year ago.
"Gasoline prices have drifted higher in the last week due to some relatively minor refinery kinks and low gasoline supply, but it may not be a trend that lasts too much longer," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"As we unofficially start the summer driving season, the national average is likely to spend much of the summer in the range of $3.35-$3.85 per gallon, though it could go higher if unexpected refinery outages flare up, or we see a major hurricane or economic development."