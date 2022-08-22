Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 13.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.93 per today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 37.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but 95.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 51.3 cents per gallon from a month ago but 72.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to 10 straight weeks," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
Because of rising crude-oil prices, the Midwest potentially may see slight increases, De Haan said.
"Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wild card as we head into the peak of hurricane season," he said.