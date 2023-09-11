Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 22 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.73 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but 7.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 3 cents per gallon from a month ago but 11.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
"The national average hit some road bumps over the last week after starting to decline early in the week. The second half saw the national average rise as gas prices in the Corn Belt started spiking, pulling the average price in the U.S. along with it," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
More than 10 states saw prices rise by more than 10 cents per gallon compared to last week, De Haan said, while some such as Iowa and Minnesota have seen average prices spike by more than 30 cents per gallon.
"There is some good news for those in the hardest hit states in the Midwest, however, as gasoline prices should start to level off and even decline by midweek," he said. "And with most of the nation switching back to cheaper winter gasoline on Saturday, we should see more price decreases for most the nation in the weeks ahead, barring further refinery disruptions and hurricane season."