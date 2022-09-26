Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 25.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 2.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 73 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago but 49.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
"One of the longest gas price declines on record has finally come to an end after 14 weeks, with gas prices shooting up in several regions amidst myriad refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes and in between," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"A slew of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance, have seemingly all happened in a short span of time, causing wholesale gas prices to spike in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes and Plains states -- and some of those areas could see prices spike another 25-75 cents per gallon or more until issues are worked out.
"In addition, as Tropical Storm Ian nears the U.S. coast, some refiners could see limited disruption."