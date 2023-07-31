Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 27.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 48.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but 45.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 16.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 21.4 cents per gallon from a month ago but 45.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"Gas prices suddenly soared over the last week due to heat-related refinery outages that impacted some of the largest refineries in the country, at a time when summer gasoline demand peaks and as gasoline inventories slid to their lowest July level since 2015," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
Oil prices surged to their highest level in months, rising to more than $80 per barrel, De Haan said. He said average gasoline and diesel prices rise at the fastest pace in more than a year, but the rise seen in the last week is expected to start slowing.
"However, as we get ever closer to the peak of hurricane season, any new issues could easily push the national average over $4 per gallon for the first time in 2023," De Haan said. "Drivers may want to brace for potentially higher prices yet."