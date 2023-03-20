Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 17.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 19 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but 58.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
"The broad concern over recent failures of the U.S. and global banking system has put enough downward pressure on oil prices that we saw a reprieve in rising gasoline prices in the national average last week. But, it may be temporary in nature, and is unlikely to be a long lasting trend," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
Should the outlook for the banking sector improve, gasoline prices could race higher, De Haan said. He said continued or additional distress could raise the possibility of a broader economic slowdown, keeping gasoline prices in check.