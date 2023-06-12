Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 17.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.60 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 2.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.62.5 per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 5.7 cents per gallon from a month ago but down $1.44.6 per gallon from a year ago.
"We've seen some hefty gas price increases in several states in the Great Lakes and also in Florida," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement. "These areas saw prices jump up in line with behaviors that see such jumps every couple of weeks."
With the Federal Reserve meeting this week to potentially alter interest rates again, De Haan said, "we could see some turbulence in oil markets, potentially affecting states where gas prices were quiet this week, while the states that saw a big jump last week could see some moderate relief in the week ahead."