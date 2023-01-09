Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 25.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but 4.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is unchanged from a month ago and 3.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Last week, the rise in gasoline prices continued because of previous refinery outages caused by the cold weather the week of Christmas, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"However, I'm optimistic that as refiners get back online, we could see the increases slow down as we head into the time of year when gasoline demand is at its weakest," De Haan said.
"As long as refiners are able to get back online soon from previous cold-weather outages, we could see supply start to recover at the same time demand is weak, which could bring gas prices down again. The window of opportunity, however, is shrinking, and by late February or early March we'll likely kick off the seasonal rise in gasoline prices."