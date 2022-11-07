Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 54 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.23 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 3.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but 81.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 11.5 cents per gallon from a month ago but up 37.8 cents per gallon from a year ago.
"Just over half of the nation's 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last week, pulling the national average back up for the time being due to big jumps in the Great Lakes and continued increases in New England and mid-Atlantic states," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"For now, the rise in the Great Lakes, brought on by tight supply, has already started to ease, and declines should start again," De Haan said.