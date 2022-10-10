Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 21.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.26 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 44.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 99.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and 67 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
"With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day, we've seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"Some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those two regions likely to inch down, even with OPEC's decision, as the drop in wholesale prices has offset the rise due to the production cut.
"But where gas prices didn't jump because of refinery issues, they will rise a total of 10-30 cents due to oil's rise, and some areas are certainly seeing the jump already."