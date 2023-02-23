General Motors will soon pause production at its Fort Wayne assembly plant, the auto manufacturer confirmed Thursday.
According to a spokesman for GM, production will be down for two weeks starting March 27 “in an effort to maintain optimal inventory levels” with dealerships.
Production was up during the last month while demand for vehicles stayed “fairly consistent,” GM spokesman Daniel Flores said in an email. He said the company plans to proactively manage its inventory, including by idling plants.
The Fort Wayne plant also temporarily paused production for two weeks in April. Reuters reported last year GM idled production for two weeks beginning April 3 because of semiconductor chip shortages.
Flores’ statement noted that all actions related to the production pause are in accordance with GM’s national and local bargaining agreements. United Auto Workers Local 2209, which represents the plant’s workers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.