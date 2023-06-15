Fort Wayne Metals on Thursday announced it is working with NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland to advance shape memory alloy material technology for innovative rover tires that could support the agency’s Artemis exploration on the moon.
The organizations have previously collaborated on highly engineered Nitinol materials for many aerospace applications, including use in prototype spring tires for Mars rovers, a news release said.
The current collaboration between Fort Wayne Metals and NASA Glenn includes studying the anticipated operating conditions on the moon and initial Nitinol materials development for various lunar applications.
Nitinol, a shape memory alloy, is superelastic because of its unique ability to undergo deformation and return to its original shape, the release said. That mechanical property – known as shape memory – transcends traditional materials’ performance and provides engineers with an extremely tough, lightweight material capable of performing numerous tasks across a wide range of temperatures and conditions.
“Nitinol materials have proven they enhance our ability to build innovative, durable tires for Mars, but the moon presents an entirely different set of challenges,” said a statement from Santo Padula, materials research engineer at NASA Glenn. “We will need to take what we’ve learned developing advanced shape memory alloy tires for Martian conditions and adjust our approach to ensure these materials can support human and robotic exploration of the moon’s South Pole.”
Fort Wayne Metals is a leader “in shape memory and superelastic technology development,” said Drew Forbes, senior engineer in Research and Development at the company.
Fort Wayne Metals expects to produce lunar environment-ready Nitinol materials and have commercial off-the-shelf supply available by 2026 for use by future lunar rover providers, the news release said.