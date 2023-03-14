Unemployment in the Fort Wayne metro area jumped in January more than half a percentage point from the previous month, figures released today show.
But the 3.0% jobless rate for the first month of 2023 was just slightly below the 3.1% in January 2022, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
In December 2022, the jobless rate for the metro area that includes Allen, Wells and Whitley counties was 2.3%.
Noble and LaGrange counties in northeast Indiana tied, at 5.2%, for the highest unemployment rate among the state's 92 counties. Three counties, Boone, Gibson and Hamilton, tied for the lowest rate, 2.3%.
Overall, Indiana had unemployment of 3.4% in January, or 3.1% when seasonally adjusted. Nationally, the January jobless rate was 3.9%, or 3.4% when seasonally adjusted.