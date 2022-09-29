The local market’s office vacancy rate has inched up to 10.95%, according to a report released today by The Zacher Co. Last year at this time, the rate was 9.2%, the lowest in at least a decade.
Despite the increase, Fort Wayne’s office fundamentals were “extremely strong” for the 12 months ending Friday, the report states.
Steve Zacher, president and managing broker of The Zacher Co., said the vacancy rate was bound to climb in the latest report because 976,000 square feet was added to the city’s total office inventory. It was the most new construction in any one year since Zacher started releasing reports in 2000.
About 629,000 square feet of the newly added space is already occupied, more than three times the amount absorbed the previous year, the new report showed. The addition brought available local office space to more than 14.3 million square feet.
“It was an active year,” Zacher said last week during a phone interview. “So much space was constructed. Most of it was due to Electric Works, which was a transformational project.”
The $286 million mixed-use redevelopment of the former General Electric campus’s west side is opening this fall with 400,000 square feet of its 600,000-square-foot office space total leased.
The remaining 200,000 square feet was added to the market’s 1.6 million total square feet of vacant space.
New office space might not stay empty for long, despite the national economy flirting with recession, increased remote working and some businesses cutting staff, Zacher said.
“Rent is way less expensive than people, so (employers) want nice space and new space,” he said. “It’s an important part of their culture and their recruitment.”
The local companies choosing recently to move from suburban offices to downtown locations include Do it Best, Star Financial, Swiss Re and Doxa Insurance, according to the report.
“I don’t know if those people would be affected by a potential recession,” Zacher said.
Industrial space, which The Zacher Co. profiles in a separate annual report, would be more likely to reflect reductions in falling auto, RV and home sales, he said. That analysis is typically released in early February.
In addition, Zacher said, the commercial real estate market is a lagging indicator of economic trends because companies typically sign long-term leases or own the buildings they occupy. If they reduce headcount, they just have fewer employees working in the square footage they’ve legally committed to lease, he said.
Fort Wayne’s southeast quadrant has the lowest vacancy rate but also the least amount of total office space, less than 1 million square feet. The largest amount of office space – more than 6 million square feet, or 42% of the total – is clustered downtown. The downtown vacancy rate mirrors the county rate at 10.9%.
Zacher is far from discouraged by that statistic.
“It’s not very high. Indianapolis has an 18% vacancy rate,” and other big cities have much higher rates of empty office space, he said. “Eleven percent is not a big number.”