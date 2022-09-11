Rents in Fort Wayne vary greatly, depending on location and type of housing, though one website showed an average of $1,025 last week.
RentCafe.com, a national apartment hunting service, also said the average size for a Fort Wayne apartment is 891 square feet, but that varies.
The Apartment Association of Fort Wayne-NEI does not track average rents monthly nor comparisons year-over-year, according to an email response from Peggy Meyer, the organization’s executive director. Meyer also did not respond on how renters could find the best possible deals, amenities or service from potential landlords.
Officials at a few Fort Wayne apartment complexes could not be reached for comment or referred calls Wednesday to regional or corporate property management companies, which did not immediately respond.
Apartments.com, a national listing service for rentals, last week showed one Fort Wayne apartment complex on Point West Drive with a two-bedroom unit available in December with about 880 square feet at $1,141. A two-bedroom, 891-square-foot unit available in November at east of North Clinton Street and St. Joe Center Road was in the same price range, $1,188.
On Zillow.com Wednesday, a three-bedroom, 1,202-square-foot house for rent on Smith Street in the 46806 ZIP code was listed at $899 a month, while a similarly sized, three-bedroom house on Ravens Stone Drive was going for $1,595 per month.
RentCafe says on its website that 37% of households in Fort Wayne are renter-occupied while 63% are owner-occupied.