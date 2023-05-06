The downtown office vacancy rate in Fort Wayne is 11%, about the same as it is citywide, a local broker who tracks such data says.
Fort Wayne hasn’t seen the significant abandonment of downtown office buildings experienced in some larger cities, including Chicago and New York.
“We’ve built a lot of apartments in our downtown and they’re continuing to build them, and it appears to be demand to justify that building,” said Steven K. Zacher, president and managing broker of The Zacher Co.
“In many markets, including Fort Wayne, the company strategy has been to put their office in a central business district, in the downtown instead of the suburbs. That’s part of a recruitment strategy for millennials and the Gen Z’s,” Zacher said. “The new users, the expanding users want to be downtown.”
For the past 15 years in Fort Wayne, the focus has been on balance, said Michael Galbraith, president and CEO of the Downtown Improvement District. That means an emphasis on housing, office and retail space.
“There have certainly been conversions, actually very successful conversions, of space originally designed as office or retail into housing in downtown Fort Wayne,” Galbraith said through email. “The most prominent example is the former Anthony Wayne Bank building. This is one of the earlier examples in downtown and follows a pattern that other buildings have followed.”
He mentioned buildings with retail or restaurants on the ground floor, such as Hoppy Gnome and One Eleven Design, with offices and businesses on the next few floors up and then residential units above that.
Other conversions include the Metro building, with GK Bakery; Randall Lofts, with the restaurant and food businesses Tolon and Kanela, along with Superior Lofts and The Landing.
Fort Wayne has been “relatively insulated from the downward trends in larger markets,” Galbraith said, citing Zacher Co.’s 2021 Office Market Report.
Downtown is seeing “a ton of new construction,” Galbraith said, “so while there may be some conversion in the future, our growth as a region and a city are increasing the demand for office, residential and commercial space.
“If we do see conversions,” he added, “I would expect that it would follow the examples of the Anthony Wayne Bank and Metro (building) projects and convert only limited upper floors to residential.”