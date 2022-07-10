For many students, parents and teachers, back-to-school shopping is about more than just buying classroom supplies.
Parents may have to buy their children new clothes or shoes, and teachers may have to buy decorations for their classroom or rewards for students.
To counter high gas and grocery prices, people may especially be looking for ways to save money this year.
Aimee Insull is a single parent and has two children. One is in college and the other will be in seventh grade at Leo Junior-Senior High School. Insull usually starts shopping in the middle of July and continues into August, giving her enough time to look for the best deals.
“I usually shop at Target, and I will probably also shop at Walmart this year,” Insull said. “I used to work at Target, so I usually know what school supplies cost and where to look for deals.”
Insull also said she has a debit card through Target that saves her about 5% on items.
Mastercard SpendingPulse tracks spending across all payment forms including cash, and expects back-to-school spending will be up 7.5% from July 14 through Sept. 5. Last year, sales rose 11% but fell 0.8% in 2020 – the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.
Inflation will help increase sales totals, but overall spending is expected to be healthy even with higher grocery and gas prices, said Steve Sadove, senior adviser for Mastercard and former CEO and chairman of Saks Inc.
Each year, Insull plans to spend about $200 to $300 on school supplies.
“I typically spend about $100 on supplies alone, like pencils, folders and things like that,” Insull said.
The school supplies list varies as students progress. Insull, for example, said she may need to buy gym clothes and shoes rather than crayons or markers.
She plans to at least buy her daughter a new pair of sneakers, likely from Shoe Carnival or Dick’s Sporting Goods. Insull said she watches for Shoe Carnival’s buy-one, get-one sale and also has a rewards card at Dick’s.
“I just need to budget accordingly,” she said. “I’ve been blessed with help from other sources, so I don’t have to stress as much because I’m a single parent.”
Candace Arroyo has four daughters, all in East Allen County Schools. The two oldest – a junior and seventh grader – will be at Leo Junior-Senior High School, and the two others will be in fifth and first grade at Cedarville and Leo elementary schools.
This year, Arroyo plans to spend $500 to $1,000.
“That’s why I start early,” she said. “I just have to make sure I’m checking sales.”
Arroyo has started looking for supplies, mainly through Target and Amazon. For her children in elementary school, the school sends a supply list at the end of the previous school year. That list includes things such as pencils, crayons, markers and folders.
“I just have to shop the bargains,” she said. “Target and Walmart have a different item on sale each week.”
Mary Mathieu is a fourth grade teacher at Churubusco Elementary School. While this is her 38th year of teaching, Mathieu still has items to buy for her classroom.
“Because I’m a veteran teacher, I have a lot of stuff for my classroom already,” Mathieu said. “I did buy a new indoor recess game for my kids, but I don’t have as many wants or needs as a teacher who is just starting out.”
Over the years, Mathieu said she has learned to be smarter with her money when it comes to buying classroom supplies.
The school gives her money to use at the beginning of the year, which covers most of what she needs. But Mathieu said she buys some items out of her own pocket, including rewards or treats for kids. She also pays to develop photos she takes of her class in the school year. Parents sometimes contribute to meet the needs.
“I ask parents to help donate treats and rewards, or snacks” Mathieu said, “If there’s a kid who forgot snacks and parents donated some, I can give them a snack that day.”
For the upcoming school year, Mastercard SpendingPulse said department store sales alone should be up 13% compared with one year ago and up 27.3% from 2019. Clothing sales should be up 8.7% from last year and up 15.9% from three years ago.
The National Retail Federation also typically releases projections for back-to-school shopping. Last year’s forecast was released the third week of July.
The federation said then that total back-to-school spending was expected to reach $37.1 billion, up from $33.9 billion in 2020 and an all-time high in the survey’s history.
The National Retail Federation is scheduled to release this year’s forecast on Thursday.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.