The April death of a 57-year-old Fort Wayne woman who was held down by someone sitting on her has been ruled a homicide, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Teresa Raeann Pratt died from mechanical/traumatic asphyxia because of chest compression, and her death is the 14th homicide of the year in Allen County, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.
About 10:15 a.m. April 25, Pratt was involved in a physical altercation with another person, who held her down by sitting on her, the statement said.
During the altercation, it said, Pratt went unresponsive and emergency services were dispatched to the scene, in the 8900 block of Center Street. Pratt was taken to a local hospital, where she died about 9:45 p.m. that night.
The incident remains under investigation by the Allen County sheriff's department, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.