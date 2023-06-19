Four northeast Indiana companies, including one based in Fort Wayne, have been selected to compete in a statewide innovation competition.
Navigate Maternity, whose CEO Arianna McGee won the inaugural NEI Pioneer Award in April, is the only Fort Wayne company out of 20 selected statewide. Three Warsaw businesses were chosen: Eclipse Orthopedics, GemViz and Razor Medical Instruments, according to a news release Monday.
Prizes totaling $25,000 will go to the top finishers in two categories: Life Sciences/Agtech and Digital Technology.
The 15th Annual Innovation Showcase Pitch Competition scheduled July 13 includes four sessions and provides the CEO of each company three minutes to make their case, the release said. Pitch competitors will have an opportunity to meet and talk with investors throughout the day at the Biltwell Event Center in Indianapolis. Winners will be announced at 5 p.m.
Navigate Maternity uses data to support patients and providers throughout pregnancy and beyond to ensure an “equitable and culturally competent journey.” The company is “meeting a significant social and public health need: Infant mortality rates are twice as high among Black mothers,” the news release said.
Eclipse Orthopaedics, founded by David Rich, focuses on improving internal fixation procedures. The company’s goal, according to its website, is to engineer products that increase the speed, ease, and safety of an operation.
GemViz focuses on digital and hardware solutions that “drive deeper surgical insights and better patient outcomes,” according to its website.
Razor Medical Instruments says on its website its mission is to optimize patient safety and surgical outcomes in joint arthroplasty by “developing transformative and sustainable instrument technology” through collaborating with others.