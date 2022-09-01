Bob’s Discount Furniture, a national retailer will formally celebrate its opening today at 125 W. Coliseum Blvd. in Fort Wayne.
The 30,005-square-foot retail space is just east of the HomeGoods store and south across a parking lot from the Portillo’s and Chick-fil-A restaurants.
The new business involved new construction in space near where Sears was a Glenbrook Square anchor store before closing and parts of the shopping center area undergoing extensive demolition and redevelopment. Construction costs were not disclosed.
“Fort Wayne was selected because Bob’s has seen success in this market and wanted to bring our line-up of stylish, affordable furniture and mattress offerings to more people in the great state of Indiana,” the privately owned retailer said in an emailed response.
The retailer planned to make donations of $2,500 each to Girls on the Run Northeast Indiana and Big Brother Big Sisters Northeast Indiana as part of the local opening. A ribbon cutting ceremony was scheduled for 9:15 a.m.
Bob’s Discount carries living room, bedroom, kid’s room, dining room, home office, and outdoor furniture, along with mattresses and related accessories. Its home décor offerings include pillows, rugs, bedding, lamps, mirrors, and wall art.
The local store will employ 16 full time and six part-time. Average hourly starting wage is $15.
Bob’s Discount is the 10th largest U.S. furniture chain with 162 stores across 24 states and more than $2 billion in annual sales, according to a news release.
Other Indiana locations are in Merrillville and the Indianapolis suburbs of Castleton and Greenwood.