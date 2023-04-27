Gap is laying off 1,800 corporate workers, roughly three time the number it laid off last fall as the struggling chain cuts costs in a bid to become more nimble.
The announcement follows numerous job cuts at U.S. corporations this year like Amazon and McDonald’s that have hit particularly hard for white collar workers as the economy slows.
In a regulatory filing Thursday, the San Francisco-based chain, which also owns Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta, said employees in its San Francisco and New York offices as well as upper field positions such as regional store managers, will be impacted. Last September, Gap slashed 500 corporate jobs.
Airlines expect profitable summer
DALLAS – Most U.S. airlines lost money in the first quarter, traditionally the weakest time of year for travel, but they are all eagerly looking ahead to a summer of full planes and high fares.
American Airlines and Southwest Airlines said Thursday that they expect to be solidly profitable in the second quarter. They joined Delta Air Lines and United Airlines in giving an upbeat outlook for the April-through-June period, which includes the start of the peak travel season. Southwest lost $159 million in the first quarter, and American eked out a $10 million profit.
Amazon stocks surge after Q1 revenue, profit wins
NEW YORK – Amazon on Thursday reported a slowdown in its cloud computing unit AWS, but stronger-than-expected revenue and profits for the first quarter sent its stocks higher in after-hours trading.
The Seattle-based company said it pulled in $127.36 billion in revenue for the January-March quarter, a 9% growth compared to the $116.4 billion it reported during the same period last year. Profits came out to $3.17 billion, or 31 cents per share. The company said its profitable cloud unit AWS grew by 16% during the first quarter, much slower than a year prior. But that also beat analyst expectations.
Facebook parent Meta posts solid results, stock soars
Facebook parent company Meta’s first-quarter results surpassed Wall Street’s modest expectations on both profit and revenue while the monthly user base of its flagship platform inched close to 3 billion.
Meta Platforms Inc. said Wednesday it earned $5.71 billion, or $2.20 per share, in the January-March period. That’s down 19% from $7.47 billion, or $2.72 per share, a year earlier. Revenue climbed 3% to $28.65 billion from $27.91 billion. Shares of the company soared more than 12% in after-hours trading.