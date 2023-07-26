NEW YORK – Gap Inc. has tapped a top Mattel executive who reenergized Barbie and Hot Wheels to be its next president and CEO.
The San Francisco-based chain, which operates stores under its namesake as well as Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta, said Wednesday that Richard Dickson will join Gap on Aug. 22 from his most recent role as president and chief operating officer of toy giant Mattel.
The CEO spot had been vacant since Sonia Syngal left last July. Dickson has been a board member of Gap since November.
The move comes as Gap, once an iconic purveyor of khakis and other casual wear in its heyday in the 1990s, has been struggling with a sales slump for years despite numerous initiatives to fix the business through a revolving door of executives.
Polar King gets government deal
Polar King International Inc. said Wednesday the Fort Wayne manufacturer has been awarded a Multiple Award Schedule contract that can extend through September 2036.
The contract allows federal agencies and corporations better access to Polar King’s refrigerated and freezer walk-in units.
Polar King President Dave Schenkel said in a statement the company had to meet rigorous requirements to gain the contract, but the team effort should pay off.
“The opportunities and potential partnerships this MAS contract will bring us are limitless,” Schenkel said.
Polar King offers cold-storage units for a plethora of industries, including food service, pharmaceutical, catering, school administration, hospital, first response and government.
Boeing suffers $149 million loss
Boeing is reporting a $149 million loss for the second quarter despite higher revenue, as the plane maker struggles with higher costs in both its airline and defense business.
CEO David Calhoun said Wednesday that Boeing has “more work ahead” but is making progress in stabilizing its factories and supply chain.
Boeing says it’s starting to boost production of its two most popular airline planes, the 737 Max and the 787 Dreamliner, to take advantage of demand for newer, more fuel-efficient planes.
But the company said supply chain problems continued in the second quarter.