Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 9.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.01 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 49.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but 10.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and down 9.5 cents per gallon from a year ago.
"For the first time in two months, the nation's average price of gasoline rose sharply last week, as extremely cold weather led to many refinery issues, shutting down over a million barrels of refining capacity, pushing wholesale prices up," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"In addition, China's reopening plans gave markets inspiration that global oil demand will start to recover, as China's nearly three-year COVID-zero policies appear to be coming to an end."