Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 16.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.04 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 10.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 98 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and 59.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
"With gas prices continuing to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes, the national average saw its second straight weekly rise. But at the same time, areas of the Northeast and Gulf Coast have continued to see declines as the the nation experiences sharp differences in trends between regions," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"While I'm hopeful there will eventually be relief, prices could go a bit higher before cooling off. In addition, OPEC could decide to cut oil production by a million barrels as the global economy slows down, potentially creating a catalyst that could push gas prices up further."