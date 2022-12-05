Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 21.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 76.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but 40.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 43 cents per gallon from a month ago but 1.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
"For the first time in 670 days, the national average price of gasoline has fallen below its year-ago level, dropping for the fourth straight week to its lowest level since January," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
Every state has seen average gasoline prices drop in the last week, and it remains very possible the national average could fall to less than $3 per gallon by Christmas, De Haan said.
"However, despite all the good news about fuel prices, there may be some concerns coming as the price cap on Russian oil kicks in," he said. "Retaliation is possible, and while OPEC+ upheld production cuts from last month, they could always cut more production. For now, however, we'll likely see another week of declines at the pump in nearly all areas."