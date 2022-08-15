Gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 13.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.80 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 70.6 cents per gallon lower than a month but 73.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92 per gallon, the statement said. It said the national average is down 63.7 cents per gallon from a month ago but 74.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
For the ninth straight week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but wholesale gasoline prices have bounced back up about 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week, especially in areas of the Great Lakes," De Haan said.