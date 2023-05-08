Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.22 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 29.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 97 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and 80.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"For the third straight week, consumers have been greeted by falling gasoline prices across a majority of the country, thanks to oil prices holding near recent lows and the transition to summer gasoline being essentially complete," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"Americans are spending hundreds of millions less on fuel every week compared to a year ago, and that's a number that could rise further as prices are poised to continue trending lower this week," De Haan said.