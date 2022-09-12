Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 13 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.80 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 2.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but 71 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 26.9 cents per gallon from a month ago but 52.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“We're seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statenent.
Refinery issues in California are leading to increases in areas supplied by the state’s refineries, De Haan said. He said gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes.
"For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we're in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead," De Haan said.