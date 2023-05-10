Three women and one man were announced as this year's Champions of Change Award winners tonight.
The Women's Network of Greater Fort Wayne Inc. presented the awards during a dinner at Ceruti's Summit Park, a news release said.
Awards, designed to recognize those who mentor and empower Allen County women, were given in each of four categories: corporate, education, public service, and nonprofit.
Flora Barrón, winner in the corporate category, is the founder and owner of Flora & Lili’s Mexican Kitchen, Kanela, and Pikoso Burrito Co. Prior to her career as a full-time entrepreneur, she taught nearly 20 years in Fort Wayne Community Schools. In 2019, she was chosen to travel to China to develop and teach a hands-on science/math curriculum for elementary school children. Barrón has been a volunteer at A Hope Center, CASA, International House, and her church. She has also been featured in a variety of panel discussions and keynotes related to women empowerment, immigrant women, diversity and entrepreneurship.
Daniel Boylan, the winner in the education category, is an assistant professor of accounting at Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Doermer School of Business. Along with his teaching duties, in the last three years he has presented alongside more than 25 students at national and international conferences. These presentations have directly led to students appearing in peer-reviewed publications, being admitted to graduate school, and obtaining employment. Boylan also works to provide leadership development and scholarship opportunities to local high-school students. At South Side High School, he created the Archer Leadership Academy, a 10-week leadership workshop where students learn from local leaders and leadership activities. At the end of the program, students are eligible for up to $10,000 in scholarships. Additionally, he has activated an essay contest for students to earn scholarships.
Lori Morgan, the winner in the public service category, is judge of the Allen Superior Court Family Relations Division. When appointed as a magistrate in 1995, she was the first Black female to be appointed as a judicial officer in Allen County history; she was appointed to her current position by Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2021. Morgan created the Allen Superior Court’s first internship program through the Indiana Conference for Legal Education Opportunity, a statewide program that supports diversity in the legal field. She regularly speaks to school children and other groups around Fort Wayne, hoping to spark an interest in law. In the last year, she has helped create the first family domestic violence court in the state, working with a variety of stakeholders to break the cycle of domestic violence in local families. This family domestic violence court has received pre-certification status and is on track to be certified this year as the first of its kind in the state.
Sharon Pohly, the winner in the nonprofit category, is the CEO of Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana. During her 12 years in that position, she has served an organization dedicated to empowering its 4,000 members across 22 counties. In addition to her work locally, Pohly provides her expertise on various national Girl Scout committees. Last year, she worked alongside the CEOs of five other Indiana Girl Scout councils to win a $15 million grant that will bring Girl Scouts programming to underserved populations across the Hoosier State. She also serves as a Menttium mentor, where high-performing businesswomen are matched to a mentee. Pohly is a board member for the Rotary Club of Fort Wayne, has served on the Erin’s House for Grieving Children governance committee, and has been involved with Habitat for Humanity.
“These four winners are great examples of what mentorship and servant leadership are all about,” said a statement from Meghan Short, director of investor programs at GFW Inc.
Each of this year’s winners will be offered a $1,000 grant to assist with continued leadership growth and community impact, based on support from the Barbara Burt Innovative Leader Fund hosted at the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, a news release said.