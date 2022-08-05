Fort Wayne got a shout out again from the Global Leadership Summit.
Author and pastor Craig Groeschel, who presented the opening session Thursday, said the summit was being viewed by people in more than 1,400 locations. He cited Fort Wayne as one, along with specific location references to just a few others.
The annual event to encourage visionary and innovative leadership is held every August, with a church in the Chicago suburbs serving as host site. Other locations are known as satellites and Fort Wayne has had the distinction numerous times of being the top-attendance site.
Groeschel is pastor of Life.Church, which has multiple locations. He and his church staff created the YouVersion Bible App, which has been downloaded more than half a billion times worldwide.
Prominent speakers from faith-based organizations, non-profits, businesses and government leaders ranging from Gen. Colin Powell to Carly Fiorina have been featured faculty for summit sessions. Bob Iger, former chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Co. is among scheduled speakers this year.
Blackhawk Ministries in Fort Wayne began hosting the summit locally 19 years ago, at the time under Kelly Byrd's leadership. It started with about 150 viewing it from the church. Attendance quickly grew each year, especially after the suggestion that it could attract a larger, more diverse crowd – including from businesses – if it were hosted at a different venue. Parkview Health CEO Mike Packnett agreed his organization could help cover the cost of the first-year's move. The next venue became the Grand Wayne Convention Center downtown, though local organizers have also hosted the event at Memorial Coliseum when attendance was around 4,000 and at least once at the Embassy Theatre.
One Global Leadership Summit official speaking from the main site Thursday said about 300,000 people were watching the summit live. It continues today.
Nearly 2,000 in northeast Indiana were registered as of Thursday. That included those viewing from the Grand Wayne and sites in Huntington and Kendallville. Plus, for the first time locally, Fort Wayne had a Spanish language room for those viewing at the Grand Wayne.
This is the first time since 2019 for regular mass viewing. The COVID-19 pandemic forced a virtual experience in 2020 and last year, multiple sites including Sweetwater and Brotherhood Mutual, hosted to help spread the crowds locally.
Local summit supporters, who operate under the new name Love Fort Wayne, have spurred several initiatives – including monthly prayer sessions. They believe their coalition building will lead to a better community. Along with the core faith-based entities, the organization has increased efforts to embrace other sectors, including schools and families.
Donovan Coley, CEO of The Rescue Mission Fort Wayne, is one of Love Fort Wayne's board members. During a video as part of Thursday's opening, Coley said if the organization "can move he needle," it will help transform the region and city.
"It takes you. It takes me. It takes us all," Coley said.