Strong U.S. sales helped General Motors increase its first-quarter net profit 19% over a year ago, leading the company to raise its full-year earnings guidance on expectations that people will keep buying new vehicles.
The Detroit automaker said Tuesday that it made $2.37 billion from January through March, up from $1.99 billion a year ago.
Excluding a $900 million charge for severance packages that went to about 3,000 white-collar workers who took buyouts in the quarter, GM made $2.21 per share. That soundly beat analysts’ estimates of $1.72 a share.
Microsoft reports quarterly profit up
Microsoft on Tuesday reported a 9% increase in profit for the January-March quarter, as growth in cloud computing sales helped bolster its plans to expand its use of artificialintelligence.
The company reported quarterly profit of $18.3 billion, or $2.45 per share, beating Wall Street expectations for earnings of $2.24 a share. The software maker posted revenue of $52.9 billion in the period.
Ad slump crimps Google’s parent
Google’s advertising malaise persisted during the first quarter.
An unprecedented downturn in Google’s digital ad revenue came into sharper focus Tuesday with the results for its corporate parent, Alphabet. Although Alphabet’s total revenue for the period rose from the same time last year, Google’s first-quarter ad sales fell slightly from a year ago.