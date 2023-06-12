General Motors Co. said today it will invest $632 million in its Fort Wayne Assembly plant to prepare for production of the next-generation, full-size light-duty trucks.
The investment, outlined during a morning news conference and in a news release, will enable the company to strengthen its industry-leading full-size truck business, the company said.
“This investment reflects our commitment to our loyal truck customers and the hard work of the dedicated Fort Wayne team,” said a statement from Gerald Johnson, executive vice president, Global Manufacturing and Sustainability.
GM employs about 4,000 full- and part-time at the plant, 12200 Lafayette Center Road in Roanoke.
Today’s announcement brings GM’s U.S. manufacturing and parts distribution facility investment commitments to more than $31.6 billion since 2013. GM’s U.S. manufacturing operations include more than 50 assembly, stamping, propulsion and component plants and parts distribution centers nationwide.
GM has announced nearly $2 billion in investments for Fort Wayne Assembly and more than $2.8 billion in Indiana manufacturing operations since 2013, the company said.
Indiana officials are "thrilled to celebrate" GM's latest investment, Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said in a statement.
“This investment will not only support the production of next-generation trucks, but it will support Hoosier workers," Holcomb said.
Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers also chimed in.
“GM is creating high-quality careers for Hoosiers and demonstrating Indiana’s leadership in a dynamic, global economy. Their continued commitment to Indiana is a testament to our pro-growth business climate and to the skilled Hoosier workforce supporting GM’s operations.”
Local and state officials, including Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters were expected at the plant for today's announcement.
The details come less than a month after the Allen County Council approved a more than $24.5 million tax abatement for the local plant's next generation of internal combustion engine (ICE) light trucks.
The abatement provides a 100% tax forgiveness for the entire 10-year period. Other abatements local governing boards approve typically phase in the increased taxes on investments during the agreed-upon period.
John Blanchard, GM's director of local government relations, said last month the new equipment would fit into existing plant space. At the time, he said the expected investment would reach $622 million.
Fort Wayne builds the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500.
Work on the plant will start next year, but Johnson declined during a telephone interview just after the press conference to say whether the plant would be closed during any phases. Johnson also declined to indicate when the work, which he referred to as the "new program," would be completed, saying it would not be disclosed for competitive reasons.
GM, like other automakers, has had some temporary shutdowns at the local plant in the last few years because of a shortage of computer chips required in some vehicle components. At times, the local plant has continued production of vehicles while waiting for chips, storing trucks and then adding the chip-centered systems later.
But a two-week shutdown in late March and early April this year was to "help the company maintain optimal inventory levels," according to a memo to employees that The Detroit News obtained in late February.
The Fort Wayne Assembly Plant produces about 1,200 trucks each day, Johnson said in a brief interview. That will likely remain steady after the latest investment is made.
GM continues to work through any chip shortages and adjusts quarterly as needed. Johnson said the company's purchasing team has done "a phenomenal job" working within the supply chain.
The investment announced today will support new conveyors, tooling and equipment in the plant’s body and general assembly areas.
Product details and timing related to GM’s future internal combustion engine trucks are not immediately being released, so it's unclear what truck buyers might see or notice compared to previous models. But GM said today's announcement highlights the company’s commitment to continue providing customers a strong portfolio of ICE vehicles for years to come.
"The quality and care of the Fort Wayne team members, both hourly and salaried, helped the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado to be the best-selling retail full-size light-duty pickup in 2022," GM said in the news release.
Fort Wayne Assembly hourly employees are represented by UAW Local 2209.
"When business is booming as it has been for the past decade – due to the hard work of UAW members – the company should continue to invest in its workforce,” said a statement from Mike Booth, UAW vice president, GM department. “We are proud that UAW-GM members will continue to build quality, union-made products here in the USA."
In seeking the abatement approval last month, GM indicated the new equipment would help retain about 3,900 jobs, but the paperwork said 3,300 jobs in case of economic downturn.
Today's news release from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation put the local plant employment at 3,983.
Johnson, the GM executive vice president, declined to say what the average full-time job at the plant pays.
Pending approval from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation board of directors, the IEDC will commit an investment in General Motors of up to $1 million in training grants, $200,000 in Manufacturing Readiness Grants and up to $10 million in conditional structured performance payments, based on the company’s investment plans. These investments are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once investments are made and existing employment is retained.