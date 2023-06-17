The $632 million that General Motors will invest in its Allen County plant suggests more than just job security for employees – it also bodes well for the automaker’s suppliers.
GM confirmed this week that the money it will spend to prepare the plant to build the next generation of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks will mostly help retain its nearly 4,000 full and part-time workers.
The investment fuels the future for parts manufacturers that help the plant produce its popular trucks.
Fort Wayne Avancez Assembly has two plants less than a mile from the GM plant. One is on Fogwell Parkway and the other on Lafayette Center Road.
Fort Wayne Avancez Assembly, which employs about 350 full time, supplies modules to a single customer locally – General Motors.
“Everything we build goes to GM,” said Michael Hudson, plant manager with Fort Wayne Avancez Assembly.
“It’s a great relationship. I believe with GM, they don’t view it as only a customer contract, they view it as a partnership,” Hudson said. “They take good care of us, and so we take good care of them.”
News that GM was preparing to invest millions more in the plant at 12200 Lafayette Center Road surfaced a month ago. The Allen County Council in May approved a more than $24.5 million tax abatement for the automaker.
Work on the plant will start in 2024, a GM executive said in a telephone interview Monday, after dozens gathered at the plant for the $632 million investment announcement.
GM plans to add new conveyors, tooling and equipment in the plant’s body and general assembly areas. Other details specific to the next generation of internal combustion engine trucks were not disclosed.
But the suppliers that benefit and the surrounding communities are generally enthusiastic when such multi-million commitments are made.
“This week’s announcement means GM has invested about $2 billion in the Fort Wayne Assembly plant over the last decade. That’s a strong affirmation of GM’s commitment – not just to our community, but to our local workforce,” John Urbahns, president and CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc., said in a statement.
“We’re glad to see that another generation of workers will be building quality vehicles here in Allen County,” Urbahns said.
A day after GM made the announcement in Allen County, it further upped the stakes it has in Indiana. The automaker said Tuesday, in partnership with Samsung SDI, that New Carlisle in St. Joseph County will be the location for a more than $3 billion electric vehicle battery cell plant.
The companies first announced the joint venture in April but did not specify the location. The New Carlisle development will create 1,700 manufacturing jobs, Indiana officials said.
And those are just two of the announcements GM has made this month.
Others include plans to invest:
• More than $500 million in the Arlington Assembly plant in Texas, where it makes full-size SUVs, including the Cadillac Escalade.
• More than $1 billion total in Flint, Michigan, at an assembly plant that produces heavy-duty pickups and at a metal center.
• $280 million at its Oshawa Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada, where it produces heavy and light-duty pickups.
Economic strategist Bill Dendy said such investments benefit communities in numerous ways, starting with employees who continue spending money at grocery stores and other businesses. Occasionally, developers are enticed to build more housing.
“When employees have money, well, then, they go spend it. So that spending helps everyone from the grocery store to the property rentals in the city,” Dendy said. “It’s a major multiplier effect.”
Governments, Dendy said, also benefit from increased sales tax revenue and gain additional funds for infrastructure improvements or expansions. And school districts in the taxing area draw more dollars to invest in their systems.
Dendy, president of Alicorn Investment Management, is based in Dallas. That metro area includes the Arlington Assembly plant where GM is also investing.
Toyota, another major automaker, has also pumped millions into Texas operations the last few years, creating what has been dubbed the “Toyota effect” in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
In 2012, the area was home to 112 Japanese companies’ regional headquarters. By 2018, the number had grown to about 215, according to an article last February at asiamattersforamerica.org.
While most Japanese companies are related to semiconductor and automobile production, financial firms and investors have also recently taken an interest in Plano, Texas, the article said. Tokio Marine Holdings, for example, established a regional office for the international insurance company in 2019.
“It’s not just the one plant,” Dendy said, “but all the other workers of businesses that support the plant.”
In Allen County, the Fogwell Parkway Avancez Assembly plant west of GM has been operating since 2012 and the Lafayette Center Road plant to the south dates back to 2017.
GM said it produces about 1,200 trucks a day at its local plant. The volume is expected to remain steady after the upcoming investment.
Avancez Assembly supplies the local GM plant with tires and wheel assemblies, the rear axle, the front corner suspension modules, radiator assemblies, the front console and headliners – the material that covers vehicle ceilings.
Fort Wayne Avancez Assembly expects a smooth transition as GM prepares for future trucks. The company knows to expect some model changes every six to seven years from GM.
Because the local plant will continue to produce internal combustible engine trucks, Avancez Assembly does not expect any drastic changes for the new model-year program.
But, Hudson said, if new processes or products need to be added “to our existing operation, then we’re excited about that as well.”