General Motors said Friday it plans to invest $45 million at its Bedford, Indiana, aluminum die casting foundry.
The investment will be used to expand the facility's production capacity of EV drive unit castings for Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV full-size pickups, GM said in a statement.
In December 2021, GM announced a more than $51 million investment at Bedford to install new state-of-the-art equipment. That equipment supports drive unit castings production for the Chevrolet Silverado EV and various other casting applications.
Last year, the foundry began producing electric drive unit castings used in the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup.
Fiat to sell electric hatchback in US
Fiat wants North American customers to buy its 500e electric hatchback. Stellantis' Italian small-car brand is bringing a new generation of the 500e here starting in the first quarter of 2024.
The announcement indicates a continued commitment by Fiat in the United States since 2011, with Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares giving each of the company's 14 brands 10 years to show growth and prove their value.
The 500e will be Fiat's first all-electric vehicle in the marketplace since it ended production in 2019 of the previous generation 500e. It didn't disclose the pricing for the North American model.
Existing-home sales fall for 9th month
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in October for the ninth month in a row to the slowest pre-pandemic sales pace in more than 10 years, as homebuyers grappled with sharply higher mortgage rates, rising home prices and fewer properties on the market.
The National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing home sales fell 5.9% last month from September, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.43 million. Sales fell 28.4% from October last year.
The national median home price rose 6.6% in October from a year earlier, to $379,100. Half the prices were higher than the median and half lower.
When one tech door closes, another opens
As Meta Platforms Inc., Twitter Inc. and other leaders of the new economy embark on a round of firings, the stalwarts of the old economy are waiting with open arms.
Jaguar Land Rover said it wants to hire about 800 workers in fields ranging from autonomous driving to artificial intelligence, electrification and machine learning.
Barclays Plc hopes to fill some of its more than 3,000 technology job vacancies around the world. JLR, owned by Tata Motors Ltd., is seeking workers to develop and build its next generation of electric cars. It’s looking to hire in the UK, U.S., Ireland, India, China and Hungary.