Local GM workers have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if UAW negotiators can't come to a contract agreement with General Motors representatives.
More than 97% of local hourly workers gave the nod during the vote that took place from 5 a.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, according to totals posted on the union's website.
Members of United Auto Workers Local 2209 build Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks at the Detroit automaker's Fort Wayne Assembly plant. Including management and temporary workers, the location employs more than 4,000 on three shifts.
A strike authorization vote is described as a "formality that takes place before or during contract negotiations," in an Aug. 16 Bargaining Committee Report signed by Rich LeTourneau, Local 2209 shop chairman.
"Taking a strike vote does not mean we are going to go on strike; however a positive strike vote is very important at the bargaining table," the Bargaining Committee Report states. The report is posted on the local's website.
Shawn Fain, the UAW's president, told workers Wednesday that the threat of a strike could turn into a reality if GM, Ford and Stellantis don't make what he considers to be serious contract offers, The Associated Press reported.
The four-year contract, which expires Sept. 14, specifies wages, benefits and other details for about 146,000 workers at the three automakers' plants.
The union is seeking a 40% pay increase, restoration of pensions for new hires, elimination of wage tiers and other items, the AP reported.
In a short interview with the AP on Wednesday, Fain described bargaining as slow, but he said a strike is not inevitable.
In the message to local workers signed by LeTourneau, the Bargaining Committee said that voting yes to authorize a strike would not prompt the International Bargaining Committee to dump "a truck load of demands on the table and say it's all or nothing." The company can't do that either, the online newsletter said.
"Under the National Labor Relations Act, both parties have an obligation to bargain in good faith...," it said. "That process must be exhausted before we go on strike, not after we go on strike."
Striking workers receive token pay from the union. In 2019, when GM workers walked out for 40 days during contract negotiations, those who walked the picket line received only $275 a week.
Holli Murphy, who was Local 2209's president then, remains in office now. After the final contract was negotiated in 2019 – but before workers voted – Murphy told The Journal Gazette that she thought the tentative agreement was a good one and that she planned to vote for it.
"We didn't give up anything, and they didn't touch our health care," she said then.
Murphy and LeTourneau didn't return phone messages seeking comment Thursday.
GM is one of Allen County's largest employers, ranking No. 2 in a listing last year on Greater Fort Wayne Inc.'s website. The automaker also operates a foundry in Defiance, Ohio. UAW Local 211 represents hourly workers there.