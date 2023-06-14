BRUSSELS – European Union regulators have hit Google with fresh antitrust charges, saying the only way to satisfy competition concerns about its lucrative digital ad business is by selling off parts of the tech giant’s main moneymaker.
The unprecedented decision Wednesday to push for such a breakup marks a significant escalation by Brussels in its crackdown on Silicon Valley digital giants.
The European Commission said its preliminary view after an investigation is that “only the mandatory divestment by Google of part of its services” would satisfy the concerns.
Shell ditches target for oil production cuts
Shell has effectively abandoned a plan to cut oil production by 1%-2% per year until the end of the decade.
Europe’s largest energy company argued Wednesday that it had already met the target it had set for itself in 2021 through asset sales. Shell saw its production drop from 1.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019 to 1.5 million last year.
New chief executive Wael Sawan insists Shell will still be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050. Shell and other oil giants have faced increasing pressure to do more to fight emissions from climate activists.
Producer prices drop; sign of easing inflation
Wholesale prices in the United States dropped 0.3% from April to May, another sign that inflationary pressures continue to ease in the face of repeated interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department’s producer price index – which measures inflation before it reaches consumers – rose 1.1% last month from May 2022, the smallest year-over-year gain since December 2020.
Excluding volatile food and energy prices, core wholesale inflation was up 0.2% from April 2022.
New AI chip touted
Advanced Micro Devices has revealed its new MI300X chip as “the world’s most advanced accelerator for generative AI.”
It’s expected to attract interest from big cloud providers such as Amazon or Microsoft, but AMD hasn’t specified which cloud provider might use it. AMD CEO Lisa Su demonstrated the new technology at a showcase event in San Francisco on Tuesday.