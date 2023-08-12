Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb awarded 38 Indiana companies and organizations Century or Half-Century Business Awards in recognition of their longevity and service to employees, communities and the state.
“Every year, the Century and Half-Century Awards remind me of the dedication and perseverance Hoosiers across the state bring to their businesses, and each year it is truly an honor to recognize these organizations that have withstood the test of time, navigated economic uncertainties and demonstrated unconditional commitment to their employees and communities across Indiana,” Holcomb said in a statement.
The Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards honor Hoosier businesses that have remained in operation for a minimum of 100 or 50 consecutive years and have demonstrated a commitment to community service. More than 1,200 Indiana companies have been recognized during the award’s 32-year history.
The Century Award honorees from northeast Indiana are:
• Feichter Realtors (real estate), Allen County; 140 years
• Phend and Brown Inc. (construction), Kosciusko County; 101 years.
Shipshewana Trading Place Auction & Flea Market (Flea Market)
101 years; LaGrange County
The Half Century Award honorees from the Fort Wayne area are:
• Clunette Elevator Co. Inc. (agricultural), Kosciusko County; 72 years
• Don Ayres Honda (automotive industry), Allen County; 53 years
S&H Metal Products Inc. (Fabricated Metal Products Manufacturing)
51 years; LaGrange County
• Warsaw Chemical Holdings (chemical product wholesaling), Kosciusko County; 82 years
At Wednesday’s award ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse, Holcomb also recognized several recipients from 2020, 2021 and 2022.