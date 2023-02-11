Hundreds of thousands of businesses are receiving letters this month, asking them to participate in a census.
Not that one, but it’s similar.
Residents are accustomed to U.S. census surveys that collect information about who is living in a house, education levels, income and more. For businesses, though, the government conducts an economic census every five years.
Letters about the 2022 business survey were mailed late last week, explaining how those selected can complete questionnaires online. The goal is to collect 2022 data that documents U.S. economic activity such as employment, payroll and revenue by type of service or product. The deadline to respond is March 15.
“The economic census serves as the cornerstone of the nation’s economic statistics and the information it collects helps shape decisions that affect the health of the economy,” a news release said.
Two Fort Wayne professionals who stay abreast of the economy echoed the importance of the census.
“We often hear from corporate leaders, business owners and elected officials that they often want to make data-driven decisions. … The data output is only as good as the data input,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Blakeman said she realizes some business owners like to keep information “close to the chest.” But the Census Bureau has a strong track record of protecting information in cases where disclosure could inadvertently expose the identity of a business that is the only one doing a certain type of work.
“I specifically look to government data as the highest and most reliable data because of the practices that they do have for data integrity,” Blakeman said.
Greater Fort Wayne Inc., the local chamber alliance, will promote the economic census in its weekly GovConnect newsletter, said Ellen Cutter, chief economic development officer for the organization.
“It’s my understanding that our business community has been a good partner in Census Bureau programs,” Cutter said. “Certainly, if anyone has any questions about the legitimacy of the survey, they can contact the Census Bureau.”
Blakeman and Cutter both pointed out that the economic census is just one of the surveys the government agency conducts to gather important information.
“The reason they do that,” Cutter said, “is that there is such a demand for data that is accurate and data that is current.” Local governments and others can use the information to make decisions “that are impactful and equitable.”
One of the newest is the high-frequency Business Trends and Outlook Survey. It was previously called the Small Business Pulse Survey, which measured the effect of changing business conditions during the pandemic and other major events like hurricanes.
Businesses use economic census data to decide where to locate and how much to produce, which has an effect on employment. They also can use the information to gauge how their business compares to others in their industry or community and what improvements to consider.
Local communities use the economic census data to attract new businesses, assess the economic health of their market and understand the characteristics of their business base compared to other areas. Individuals can also use economic census data to identify emerging job markets and growing industries.
About 4 million business locations will be asked to respond this year’s economic census. But the government expects to review administrative records for another 4 million small businesses instead of relying on direct reporting, hoping to “reduce (the) burden on the business community,” the Census Bureau said.
One of the ways the economic census differs from other programs is that it collects information by individual business locations, rather than a company total. By reporting sales, payroll and revenue type for each individual location, the Census Bureau said the data reflects where the economic activity takes place, producing statistics on local businesses, not just at national or state level.
While the attempt to collect information is widespread, the economic census only goes to businesses with paid employees. The government relies on a separate program of nonemployer statistics for data on businesses without employees, such as independent contractors or the self-employed.
Also, some industries, such as agriculture, are excluded from this business-centric census because data is collected from other federal agencies.