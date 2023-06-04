An Auburn manufacturer plans to permanently close its operation in early August, eliminating 70 jobs, according to paperwork filed with the state.
Graphic Packaging International said in the document that the exact date depends on “multiple business plan factors.”
Cuts are expected to come in three waves, beginning July 24. About half the workers will be let go in the first group. The second batch will lose jobs on Aug. 24. The last few will work until Sept. 29, according to the filing.
The Atlanta-based company notified the Indiana Department of Workforce Development in a WARN letter posted to the department’s website. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies planning mass firings or layoffs to notify state and local officials at least 60 days before the effective date.
The Auburn plant, 1201 S. Grandstaff Drive, is listed on the global company’s website as doing converting, the most common activity listed for its 129 locations in countries including Australia, Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Nigeria and Russia.
Relatively nearby Graphic Packaging locations include Kendallville; Xenia, Kenton and Marion, Ohio; Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids and Sturgis, Michigan.
The company’s food-grade packaging surrounds items including strawberries, sushi and salami. Graphic Packaging also sells to the pharmaceutical, personal care and pet food industries, according to its website.
Company officials have forecast this year’s net sales to be about $10 billion.
Positions being eliminated in the DeKalb County plant include machine operators, shippers, maintenance workers and supervisors. No wage information was available Sunday evening.Auburn’s population was almost 13,600 as of 2021. DeKalb’s unemployment rate was 2.3% as of April, the most recent data available. Anything less than 5% unemployment is considered full employment by economists.